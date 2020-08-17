Apple introduces its first streaming bundle, offering Showtime and CBS All Access for $9.99 to Apple TV Plus customers

Apple has been rumored to be working on bundles of its various streaming services for a while, and today’s news confirms that the company is at the very least considering it. That’s because the iPhone maker has introduced a new bundle of third-party services for subscribers of its Apple TV Plus service.

If you currently pay for Apple TV Plus for $4.99/month or have received a complimentary year’s subscription after buying a new Apple product, you’re eligible to get both Showtime and CBS All Access for an additional $9.99/month. That means Apple TV Plus, Showtime ($10.99/month), and CBS All Access [$9.99/month (the tier without ads)] will cost just $14.98/month in total, saving you about 52 percent of the money you’d spend if each of those subscriptions were separate.

Apple advertises the fact each of these subscriptions work within the TV app so you can see all of their content in one interface. The company details some of that content in its press release.

Through this bundle, Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy both the CBS All Access Commercial Free plan and SHOWTIME at an incredible price. CBS All Access includes ad-free, on-demand television series, movies, and children’s programming, including exclusive original series like “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Good Fight,” and “The Twilight Zone”; CBS hits like “Big Brother” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; plus an expanded library of ViacomCBS series and movies, including seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “The Legend of Korra,” and other favorites from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures. CBS All Access also includes the live feed of a subscriber’s local CBS station, including major sporting events like “NFL on CBS” and more. SHOWTIME features popular original series such as “Billions,” “The Chi,” “Black Monday,” “Homeland,” “Shameless,” “We Hunt Together,” and “Desus and Mero,” as well as “SHOWTIME Championship Boxing” and movies and documentaries like “Hustlers,” “Waves,” “Outcry,” and “The Go Go’s.”

“Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.”

The new bundle is now available for those interested.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.