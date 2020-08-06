RIP: Google already discontinues Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Despite the Pixel 5 likely arriving in October, Google has already given the Pixel 4 and 4 XL the axe. The company has confirmed (via The Verge) that it’s sold all of its inventory through store.google.com and will halt all sales of the device moving forward. This comes just after Google unveiled the Pixel 4a after a multi-month delay.

Speaking of which, this is likely why Google is stopping sales of the more high-end Pixel 4. The 4a was delayed so long that Google had to come out and say they have two other devices in the works which will likely debut in the next two months. It’s all out of fear of cannibalizing its own sales, and by only selling one modern Pixel phone to consumers, they can ensure a vast majority of their sales go to the newer device.

That’s not to say the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are gone forever. Other retailers will likely have inventory for a good while until it depletes. At the end of the day, though, pour one out for the two devices. They weren’t perfect, but they definitely sat well with me.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

