Google might start selling the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 on October 8th

Google just discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in favor of selling the $349 Pixel 4a. If that phone isn’t your speed and you still want a Pixel device, you might not have to wait much longer for some new options to arrive. 9to5Google reports that the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will go up for pre-order on October 8th.

The publication makes note of this claim thanks to a sentence in a French Google blog post which indicated “The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available for pre-order from October 8, 2020.” The sentence has since been deleted, but that doesn’t make much of a difference since word spreads quickly in Leak Land.

This would be around the time we’d expect Google to start selling new Pixel phones. Every year like clockwork, the company has put out new Pixel devices towards the beginning of October. Having the 4a 5G and 5 go up for pre-order on October 8th makes a ton of sense in that respect. Mind you, the date may slip if Google decides to delay the phones, but as of right now, I’d bet on the new Pixels becoming available pretty early in the month after next.

