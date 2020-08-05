Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are official

At the company’s Unpacked 2020 event today, Samsung revealed its new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. The earbuds have leaked multiple times in recent weeks, and we’ve known for a while that they would be bean-shaped. These may be some of the most polarizing earbuds that have come out in a while. Not only do they look like the kidney-shaped Fabaceae seeds we find in a pot of chili, but they also have a glossy coating, and the bronze color scheme Samsung’s showing off will undoubtedly stand out when planted in one’s ears.

That’s not to diss them or anything. In fact, I kind of dig how unconventional they look. Samsung says they come with active noise cancellation which cuts out constant low frequencies like the rumble of a locomotive while still letting you hear a majority of your surroundings. If you want a complete seal around your ears, you have to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus which offer a different design.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Live have AKG audio with larger 12mm speakers to produce much more lively sound. They also feature a bass duct so low-end frequencies should sound better than before. In addition, the buds come with three microphones for improved voice pickup.

As far as battery life is concerned, Samsung says they can last up to six hours on a single charge. The case they come in can supply 21 hours of usage. If you turn off active noise cancellation along with Samsung’s Bixby Voice, you can achieve eight hours of playback and 29 hours with the case.

Samsung says the Galaxy Beans Buds Live will retail for $169.99. They launch tomorrow and will come in three finishes: bronze, black, and white.

