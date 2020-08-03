Google confirms Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 exist, coming this fall starting at $499

Alongside the unveiling of the Pixel 4a, Google today confirmed that both the Pixel 5 and a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a exist. The company is positioning them as their first 5G devices. They’re also announcing them early because they delayed the 4a so long that releasing it so close to its other devices would be dangerous for sales. So here’s the basics: buy a Pixel 4a knowing that there are two devices better than it coming soon.

In terms of details, we have none. Google hasn’t confirmed any information regarding the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5. We have the above image of the two devices stacked on each other, but that’s it. We’re gonna have to wait until they’re both announced for more info.

That being said, we do know the Pixel 4a 5G will be $499 when it gets formally unveiled. No price is available for the Pixel 5.

Google will give us more deets in the fall.

