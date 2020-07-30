Spotify finally adds Chromecast integration to desktop apps

If you’re an avid Spotify user like myself, you know that you can’t easily cast music to a Chromecast device from your desktop or laptop. That’s because, for whatever reason, Spotify never built the proper integration into its Windows 10 and macOS apps. Luckily, an update for both versions of the application is rolling out with that tech onboard.

No longer will you have to go to your phone to cast your favorite album to a Chromecast. Now, with Spotify on your desktop, you can simply go to the “Devices Available” button and select the Chromecast-enabled speaker of your choice. You, of course, have to be on the same Wi-Fi network. But it’s a small price to pay for convenience.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

