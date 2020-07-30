Google will finally unveil the Pixel 4a on August 3rd

After multiple delays and leaks through multiple channels (including its own online store), Google finally plans to take the wraps off its new Pixel 4a mid-range phone. The device will debut on August 3rd, as discovered in a teaser posted to Google’s store.

The phone will mark the first sequel to Google’s Pixel 3a from last year. That device, priced at $399, set a new precedent for mid-range devices with a clean software experience, a tremendous camera, and good battery life. The company looks to improve upon all of this with the 4a which is set to include a new design with a 5.8-inch OLED hole-punch display, a Snapdragon 730 processor, Android 10, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery, and the Pixel 4’s 12MP camera.

I’ll do my best to get my hands on a unit of the device for a review. Stay tuned.

