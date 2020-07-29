Samsung’s second Galaxy Fold is stunning in these new renders

Samsung is hosting its annual Unpacked event on August 5th where the company will unveil a suite of new products including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds, and a new Galaxy Watch. One of the most anticipated new products, however, is the revamped Galaxy Fold which just leaked out (via MySmartPrice) in some stunning new renders.

Formally known as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, this foldable Galaxy smartphone significantly improves the overall design of its predecessor from last year. Instead of a tiny 4.6-inch display on the front, the new Fold bumps it up to a 6.23-inch panel. The internal display is also getting a bump from 7.3-inches to 7.7-inches. It isn’t clear how big the notch will be inside or how sturdy its construction is, but I have to assume the entire package has gotten upgraded given Samsung’s history with the original Fold.

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also just looks much more refined this time around. The camera housing looks sharper, the form factor seems more premium, and there doesn’t appear to be any design gaps. This phone simply looks stunning. I’m really looking forward to interacting with it in real life.

Other rumors point to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G shipping with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 10, and 12GB of RAM. We’ll learn everything about the device in a week after Samsung unveils it.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

