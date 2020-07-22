Samsung unveils 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip with Snapdragon 865 Plus

Ahead of its upcoming August 5th Unpacked event, Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled version of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The device goes on sale August 7th for $1,449.99 which is $70 more than the standard Galaxy Z Flip.

What’s new with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G? Well, 5G is here. The Z Flip supports sub-6GHz connections opposed to the much faster but less widespread mmWave technology. This is thanks to the inclusion of a new processor: the Snapdragon 865 Plus. The original Z Flip came with a Snapdragon 855 Plus so this new version will also be slightly faster.

In terms of design, not much has changed. Samsung kept the overall construction of the Z Flip and gave it a new matte finish with a couple of new colors: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. You still get a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 display with a tiny 1.1-inch screen on the front, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery.

For software, Samsung has given the Z Flip 5G an update with a few refinements to Flex mode (a.k.a. the act of only opening the phone to the halfway mark and watching the software adapt). An example: YouTube can now adapt to just the top half of the screen for a propped-up viewing experience. You also get a “more robust” Edge panel.

Rounding things off… that’s it. This is a pretty minor update for Samsung’s greatest foldable to date. It isn’t clear if this amount of improvements is enough to sell a lot of units, but I’m sure we’ll find out soon.The Z Flip 5G is coming to AT&T, T-Mobile, Samsung’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy next month.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.