LG is bringing the Velvet to the U.S. tomorrow for $599

LG VELVET Generic

LG’s new Velvet smartphone that’s been making headlines as of late will officially become available in the United States tomorrow. The company has issued a press release which confirms the phone will go on sale in the U.S. on July 22nd. Most notably is its price: $599. That’s about $150 less than what everyone thought the Velvet might cost when it hit State shores.

For the money, you get a completely redesigned LG phone that’s unlike anything the company has put out in the past few years. It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a triple rear camera system, a 4,300mAh battery, stereo speakers, Android 10, IP68 certification, and Quick Charge 4.0+. Oh, and there’s a headphone jack (even though it lacks LG’s signature quad DAC technology).

The Velvet will ship in four colors when it goes on sale in the States: Aurora Gray, Aurora silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White. The phone will first become available from AT&T, while T-Mobile and Verizon customers will have to wait until later this summer. It isn’t clear if/when an unlocked model will go on sale.

I have a review unit of the Velvet coming in today. Expect a review in a few weeks.

Categories
NewsPhones
Tagged
LGLG VelvetNewsPhonesU.S.

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Personal Links

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped

What’s Trending

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: