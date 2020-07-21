LG is bringing the Velvet to the U.S. tomorrow for $599

LG’s new Velvet smartphone that’s been making headlines as of late will officially become available in the United States tomorrow. The company has issued a press release which confirms the phone will go on sale in the U.S. on July 22nd. Most notably is its price: $599. That’s about $150 less than what everyone thought the Velvet might cost when it hit State shores.
For the money, you get a completely redesigned LG phone that’s unlike anything the company has put out in the past few years. It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a triple rear camera system, a 4,300mAh battery, stereo speakers, Android 10, IP68 certification, and Quick Charge 4.0+. Oh, and there’s a headphone jack (even though it lacks LG’s signature quad DAC technology).
The Velvet will ship in four colors when it goes on sale in the States: Aurora Gray, Aurora silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White. The phone will first become available from AT&T, while T-Mobile and Verizon customers will have to wait until later this summer. It isn’t clear if/when an unlocked model will go on sale.
I have a review unit of the Velvet coming in today. Expect a review in a few weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.
There are no commentsAdd yours