Logic signs exclusive deal with Twitch days after announcing retirement

I’m not sure how much you follow the world of hip-hop, but if you do so at all, you likely know rapper Logic recently announced he would be retiring from music with the release of his seventh studio album, No Pressure. In order to announce the project, however, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II had to return to social media after taking a hiatus back in March. Hall is no stranger to sharing his opinion about the negative side effects of being famous on social media, with 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind painting a pretty vivid picture of his thoughts. So today’s announcement of an exclusive seven-figures deal with Twitch comes as a bit of a surprise.

In a new interview from The Verge, Hall confirms he has signed an exclusive deal with Twitch worth $1,000,000+ where the rapper/author will broadcast weekly for a set number of hours. It isn’t clear whether Twitch will be the only place on the internet where you’ll find Hall, although that seems unlikely since he just reactivated his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” Hall said in the interview. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games (…) I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership,”

For those of you wondering what you can expect from his weekly streams, Hall had the following to say.

I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates. I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile. And if you want to know how I feel about the world, you listen to my music.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Twitch said “Logic will stream weekly on his Twitch channel which will include a mixture of in-studio sessions, special guests, AMA style formats, and gaming.” So yeah, quintessential Logic, folks.

As for when this partnership will get underway, things will kick off tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Hall will be streaming from his Twitch account and premiering No Pressure before it gets officially released this Friday. Right now, it’s not clear if Tuesday nights will be his preferred time to stream but I”m sure his schedule will iron out over time.

Notably, Logic marks the first musician to sign an exclusive deal with Twitch. With the platform seeing a major shift in what type of users it caters to (DJs and producers have specifically grown a fondness of Twitch since COVID-19 hit), handing over a million dollars-plus to a celebrity like Hall serves as an important stepping stone to the company’s future. It’s likely only a matter of time until more artists get similar deals.

