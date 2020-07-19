FCC votes to approve new three-digit number for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

B10716FF-4475-4110-9981-696952D48176

This past week, the FCC voted unanimously to approve a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new number, “988”, will go into effect on July 16th, 2022.

“Establishing the easy-to-remember 988 as the ‘911’ for suicide prevention and mental health services will make it easier for Americans in crisis to access the help they need,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement.

Up until now, the number for the hotline has been 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). It became much more well-known thanks to rapper Logic who released a song in 2017 that had the number as its title. Of course, a three-digit number will be much easier to remember than one with 11, especially for someone in a crisis.

Of course, a change like this doesn’t come without some push-back. Jessica Rosenworcel, a democratic commissioner, wanted the ability to text the hotline to pass with last week’s ruling. Perhaps that change will be added down the road.

Categories
NewsSilicon ValleyTech
Tagged
FCCNewsTech

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Personal Links

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped

What’s Trending

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: