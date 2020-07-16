Logitech made the iPad Pro keyboard Apple should’ve just shipped

Every now and then, a third-party company will make an accessory for a particular device that makes you kind of scratch your head and wonder how the first-party company didn’t just make it themselves. It happens to Apple devices a lot and the latest example of that is Logitech’s new Folio Touch keyboard for the iPad Pro.

Back in May, Apple started shipping the $299+ Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, something I gave a positive review. It was controversial because of how much it cost, the available angles you got when you opened it, and its lack of Function keys. Logitech’s offering, one that’s exclusive to 11-inch iPad Pros from 2018 and 2020, nearly solves all of those problems. It’s only $160, the kickstand allows for a wider variety of viewing angles, and there’s a Function row at the top.

The downsides? For one, the Folio Touch is a case so it won’t be as easy to just detach your iPad from its keyboard and chill on the couch. That being said, you can flip the keyboard around if you want, although I’m not sure how great of an experience that will be. The keyboard and trackpad will also likely feel a bit cheaper compared to Apple’s offering, but for what it’s worth, I’m sure it’ll be fine for most people.

The Folio Touch takes advantage of the iPad’s Smart Connector so you don’t have to worry about charging it. Speaking of which, unlike the Magic Keyboard, there isn’t any pass-through charging or anything on this keyboard. Y’know, just in case you were curious.

Rounding things off, the keys are backlit, the trackpad supports all the multi-finger gestures you can think of, and there’s a cut-out at the top of the case for your Apple Pencil.

Logitech will start selling the Folio Touch for the 11-inch iPad Pro this month. It isn’t clear if a 12.9-inch version will eventually come.

