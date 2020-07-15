A letter from Max on Matridox’s fifth anniversary

I can remember sitting in my bedroom waiting for the clock to strike 12. I remember feeling excited, anxious, and scared all at the same time. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, and I didn’t know how far it would take me.

I’m talking, of course, about July 15th, 2015. That was the day I launched my technology blog, Matridox. Back then, I called it MBEDDED. I even came up with a tagline: “Stay in Tech.” All of that branding has sine been retired, as you know, and the site’s evolved into what it is today.

Today marks five years since that faithful day. Back then, I was just focused on getting in front of as many people as I could. I wanted my content to be read by millions. I don’t yet have that luxury, but I’ve certainly been able to build a loyal reader base.

I kind of harp on this, but I still can’t believe my site got me to CES 2019. It was an absolutely incredible adventure and one I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to see where I go next.

That brings me to my reason for writing this letter. What’s next? Where does Matridox go from here?

If you know anything about me (if you don’t, definitely follow me on Twitter), you know that I have a job. I work at my parish where I publish weekly bulletins, run a redesigned website, operate the Facebook and Instagram pages, and do all sorts of other technical things. Anyway, I’ve been brought on full time and I couldn’t be happier. That also means I have less time to focus on other efforts, including Matridox.

This isn’t to say Matridox is going anywhere. On the contrary, I want to continue running the site. But at this point in my life, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so.

Here’s what I’m doing about it.

No more ads

Right off the bat, I’m disabling all advertising on Matridox. Ads suck and they get in your way, plus they don’t generate a ton of money. I need to pump out tons of content a day just to make a tiny bit of change. I don’t have time for that, and my job covers most of my expenses. Therefore, I’m gonna disable Google AdSense and WordPress WordAds for good.

This doesn’t go without saying advertising will stop. I plan to offer sponsored spots in long-form articles like reviews, hands-on pieces, and editorials. The “ads” will be strategically placed and won’t be intrusive to the content I publish. It’s my goal that the content I make moving forward is easy to read and consume. No flashy, intrusive, or rude ads will get in your way from this point on.

Two articles a day

Like I said, if you want any sort of revenue from ads like these, it takes a ton of content. Since I don’t have time anymore to write out dozens of articles a day like I did, I’ve decided to scale things back. Every weekday, I’m gonna try to write two articles about important news in the tech world. I can’t promise it’ll be every day, but I’m gonna give it my all. I’m dedicating weekends to long-form content only so I can keep delivering those evergreen articles everyone loves so much. (I see you, curious readers who think these pictures were taken by aliens.)

Wiretapped is back

Those who have subscribed to my newsletter, Wiretapped, will be happy to know that it will return next week, July 24th. I plan to send it out once a week with insights into topics I didn’t cover during the week along with links to all of my coverage from the past four days. I might take a break from the newsletter every now and then so beware of that.

Surprise!

Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to say that about four months ago, I signed a contract with a major content marketing agency. Be on the lookout for some pretty exciting news in that regard in the near future.

As I continue to evolve, I want Matridox to as well. I’m not the same guy that started this blog five years ago. A lot has changed in my life. My love for tech, though, hasn’t. I still want to blog about the latest smartphones, complain about why companies do certain things, and get a chance to review the most bleeding-edge gadgets I can get my hands on. It’s a fun hobby, and I’m excited for this next chapter in Matridox’s story.

I hope you’ll be along for the ride. Here’s to the next five years.

Cheers,

Max

