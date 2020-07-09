Out of nowhere, Google unveils Nest smart speaker

Google is emailing a bunch of PR people (myself unfortunately not included) and attaching a photo and video showing off the company’s upcoming Nest smart speaker. I could not tell you why they’re doing this since the speaker just leaked via a Japanese regulatory filing today, but Google has taken aim at its own leaks in the past (namely the Pixel 4). I got the image above from 9to5Google.

The company doesn’t detail anything in regards to the new speaker, but rumors point to stereo pairing (a feature carried over from the Nest Home Max), better sound quality, and more color options are all in tow. According to the video, it also looks like the speaker will be portable to some extent. I’m not sure if that means you can take it to the beach or park with you and connect to it over Bluetooth, but I guess we’ll find out in due time.

Since the Nest speaker is already getting approvals from regulators, I don’t think we have too long to wait until Google unveils this thing officially. I’ll keep you posted when there’s more news to report.

