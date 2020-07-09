Apple just dropped the first public betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 – here’s how to install

Apple has released the first round of public betas of all its new software upgrades that will be released to all compatible devices this fall. This comes shortly after the company’s first online-only WWDC wrapped up where we got our first glimpse at iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and macOS Big Sur.

If you’ve wanted to install some of the new software but haven’t been able to due to your lack of being a developer, today’s your lucky day. Apple has opened beta testing to the public. Now, you can register your device with Apple’s beta program and receive whatever software preview you want.

Here’s how to do that.

Visit https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ on whatever device you want to install the beta on (Apple TV and Apple Watch users have to use either a Mac or iPhone). Click the blue “Sign Up” button. Log in with your Apple ID. Select the device in your account you’d like to enroll and download its configuration profile. Install said configuration profile via the Settings app. Restart your device. Check for updates like you normally would. The beta software should be there ready to be installed.

It’s a pretty straightforward process. Apple has each platform’s instructions laid out nicely on its website. If you get stuck, go to them. I nor Matridox are responsible for any damage done to your device while installing the beta software.

It’s “beta software” for a reason, after all.

If you wanna learn more about each new release, I have articles linked below. I didn’t do one on tvOS 14 but there isn’t much exciting in that regard. You can turn to Apple’s website for that.

