Google has discontinued the Pixel 3a, but with no successor

We knew this day would come, but I’m sure few expected it to be some day this week. As discovered by many news outlets and users on Twitter, Google has halted virtually all sales of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones. Through the company’s online store, both devices are no longer available. A statement issued to a few outlets including The Verge confirms that Google has run out of inventory and has “completed” sales of both handsets.

The Pixel 3a series was insanely popular and successful, especially when it came to reviews. It offered good performance for the price, excellent software with reliable upgrades, and nice battery life. The biggest plus to owning one of these devices, however, was undoubtedly the camera. Google basically took the Pixel 3’s camera and strapped it on a phone that cost half as much money. That’s a recipe for big sales.

So where’s the Pixel 4a?

But with the 3a officially dead, the question is still up in the air: where in the world is the Pixel 4a? The phone has leaked a ton since it originally hit the rumor cycle last year, and there was a good chance Google would just take the wraps off it during at I/O 2020. When I/O 2020 got cancelled due to COVID-19, it was pretty clear that Google would likely delay the release of the phone, but no one knew for how long. We’re now nearly two months from the point when I/O 2020 would’ve kicked off, and minus coronavirus, we’d be about two months into the 4a’s life cycle.

So where is it?

If I had to take a guess, I’d say it’s around the corner. It’s not often for a company to discontinue a product that receives regular refreshes when there isn’t an upgraded version coming out in the near future. This is especially true with smartphones. We’ve been waiting quite some time for the 4a to make its debut, and I can’t imagine it’ll be much longer.

When it does get here, the Pixel 4a is expected to ship with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP hole-punch selfie camera, a 3,080mAh battery, and Android 10. Once the phone’s official, I’m sure I’ll have coverage of it here on the site.