Apple WWDC 2020 live blog: Watch the show and read my thoughts!

by Max Buondonno

Hey guys! This year, I’m covering Apple’s big WWDC keynote a bit differently. Today, I’ll be hosting a live blog of the event starting at 12:45 p.m. ET. I’ll be posting my thoughts on all of the company’s announcements and sharing a few opinions.

Here’s a rundown of what I’ll be paying attention to during the show.

  • iOS 14 and all of its features (e.g. more home screen customization, improved privacy, better performance)
  • iPadOS 14
  • New Macs
  • Apple AirTags
  • Surprises along the way

Of course, there’s gonna be a ton more like macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and developer-centric announcements. The list above details everything I’m most excited to see.

Join me! Get the stream fired up above and read my thoughts below.

About The Author

Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: