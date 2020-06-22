Apple WWDC 2020 live blog: Watch the show and read my thoughts!

Hey guys! This year, I’m covering Apple’s big WWDC keynote a bit differently. Today, I’ll be hosting a live blog of the event starting at 12:45 p.m. ET. I’ll be posting my thoughts on all of the company’s announcements and sharing a few opinions.

Here’s a rundown of what I’ll be paying attention to during the show.

iOS 14 and all of its features (e.g. more home screen customization, improved privacy, better performance)

iPadOS 14

New Macs

Apple AirTags

Surprises along the way

Of course, there’s gonna be a ton more like macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and developer-centric announcements. The list above details everything I’m most excited to see.

Join me! Get the stream fired up above and read my thoughts below.