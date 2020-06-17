Qualcomm is bringing 5G to mid-rangers with the Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm has announced a new processor that’s aimed at giving those who want a mid-range smartphone a much more premium experience. The new Snapdragon 690 is the company’s first chipset that offers 5G connectivity, albeit on slower sub-6GHz spectrums instead of mmWave. That means in the not-too-distant future, you’ll be able to buy a phone priced around $500 to $600 and get 5G connections. It’s a pretty major stride in the world of smartphones as 5G becomes more and more common.

That’s not all, of course. Qualcomm says the 690 is the first Snapdragon mid-ranger to support up to 120Hz displays (capped at a Full HD+ resolution) and 4K HDR video capture. The chip is based on a Kyro 560 CPU and an Adreno 619L GPU, giving the 690 a 20 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 675 and a 60 percent graphics boost. AI will get a 70 percent performance increase as well.

Rounding things off, the 690 will also support up to a 192MP camera which, yes, is insane especially for a mid-ranger.

The Snapdragon 690 will begin shipping in the second half of 2020 in devices made by Nokia, TCL, Sharp, Wingtech, HMD Global, Motorola, and LG. Be on the lookout for more news on the chip in the near future.

