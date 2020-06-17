Google just fixed mobile payments on the Android 11 beta

I’ve been using the first beta of Android 11 on my Pixel 4 XL for a week and I haven’t regretted installing it one bit. But there is a pretty big downside to installing version 1.0 of the beta on your Pixel phone: you lose Google Pay. As it turns out, though, that’s not because of security. It was simply a bug within the system which Google says is being addressed today.

The company has begun rolling out version 1.5 of the first Android 11 beta to those who have version 1.0. The update fixes the inability to use Google Pay, so you should be able to pay with your phone once you get the upgraded OS. The release notes also point to some crashing, eSIM, and Bluetooth bugs that have all been fixed.

If you’re running the Android 11 beta, you’ll get version 1.5 over the air.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

