HTC reveals U20 smartphone with 5G, quad cameras, and Snapdragon 765G

Last week, HTC announced it would be revealing the Desire 20 Pro today, June 16th. What they left out was any mention of the new U20 smartphone which also debuted today. And to be honest, it looks pretty decent.

The U20, a member of the U series family which hasn’t seen a new entry since 2018, takes the form of the anti-flagship trend we’re seeing in 2020. The device comes with the upper-mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor which adds 5G connectivity to the spec sheet. There’s also 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery inside.

On the front, there’s a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display. On the back of the U20 are four cameras. HTC includes a primary 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a hole-punch 32MP selfie camera on the front. Also on the back is a fingerprint scanner which is all too uncommon nowadays with the rise of in-display fingerprint readers.

Around the rest of the phone, you’ll find a USB-C port, a speaker on the bottom, a microSD card slot, and a dual SIM slot. Of course, the phone comes powered by Android 10 with HTC’s skin on top.

Overall, I really don’t think the U20 will suck. The specs seem promising and it comes with 5G. HTC will charge about $640 for the phone when it launches in Taiwan on June 1st. It likely won’t make its way to the U.S., but who knows? Anything could happen – it’s HTC.

