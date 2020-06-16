Deal: Students get free AirPods when they buy a Mac or iPad from Apple

Apple is back with this year’s promotion for students who will return to school this fall (whether it’s physically or virtually). Those who have a .edu email address can get a Mac or iPad at a discount and receive a free pair of AirPods. Apple will give you the option to upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging for $40, and AirPods Pro will only cost $90.

As far as eligible devices go, you can get a MacBook Air or better, an iPad Air or better, or a 21.5-inch iMac or better (that includes the iMac Pro). Unfortunately, the $329 iPad, iPad mini, and Mac Pro aren’t part of the promotion. To be honest, though, I think the devices Apple includes in the promo are plenty capable for any student. Plus, you get a small discount on each one just for being a student.

You can take advantage of the deal on Apple’s Back to School website.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

