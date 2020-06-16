Deal: Students get free AirPods when they buy a Mac or iPad from Apple

Apple Back to School 2020 header

Apple is back with this year’s promotion for students who will return to school this fall (whether it’s physically or virtually). Those who have a .edu email address can get a Mac or iPad at a discount and receive a free pair of AirPods. Apple will give you the option to upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging for $40, and AirPods Pro will only cost $90.

As far as eligible devices go, you can get a MacBook Air or better, an iPad Air or better, or a 21.5-inch iMac or better (that includes the iMac Pro). Unfortunately, the $329 iPad, iPad mini, and Mac Pro aren’t part of the promotion. To be honest, though, I think the devices Apple includes in the promo are plenty capable for any student. Plus, you get a small discount on each one just for being a student.

You can take advantage of the deal on Apple’s Back to School website.

