Samsung will launch the Galaxy A71 5G in the U.S. on June 19th

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone division has been of great interest to customers in the United States as of late. Phones are getting more and more expensive, and leading manufacturers like Apple and Google have responded with some killer mid-rangers for under $600. Samsung has also tried to release what could be considered a “flagship killer” but they haven’t had a hit just yet. The new Galaxy A71 5G looks to be the company’s next attempt at just that.

Announced to arrive in the U.S. on June 19th, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G looks like a promising mid-ranger. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android 10. On the back, there’s a main 64MP camera paired to a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 5MP sensors (one being macro and the other sensing depth). You also get a 32MP selfie shooter. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery.

Overall, with the bundled 5G support, I can see a lot of people opting for the A71. It’ll be priced at $599.99 when it launches on the 19th. It’s headed for T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung’s website. Meanwhile, AT&T says it’ll carry the phone starting July 10th.

