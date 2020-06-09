HTC is releasing a new mid-range phone on June 16th

Man, I miss HTC. I was just thinking about them the other day and what a flagship HTC phone in 2020 would look like. Unfortunately, we’re probably not getting one, but at least we now know the company isn’t completely dead when it comes to producing new phones.

The company has sent out an invite on its Taiwan Instagram account with a teaser for their new Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone that’s arriving June 16th. This device is rumored to ship with a design similar to a OnePlus 8 on the front and a Xiaomi Mi 10 on the back. It’ll feature a Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM, Android 10, and an Adreno 610 GPU.

Overall, this seems like a decent package, but it’ll depend on the price. There’s no word on whether HTC plans to sell the Desire 20 Pro in the U.S. or not so I’ll keep you posted. In the mean time, keep dreaming about a 2021 return to flagships for HTC. Motorola managed to pull off a comeback this year with the Edge and Edge Plus. Maybe HTC will do the same. Who knows?

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

