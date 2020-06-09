Google Pixel Buds will get an update that fixes connectivity issues

Users of Google’s recently-released truly wireless Pixel Buds have begun noticing some Bluetooth connectivity issues. Some are reporting that the buds keep cutting out during normal use, while others are a bit more specific and say it only occurs when cupping their hands over their ears. The issues range across firmware versions and devices. Whatever the case may be, Google says it’s gonna roll out a fix.

The company has confirmed via its support forums that a software update will arrive for the Pixel Buds with a fix for any connectivity problems. Google didn’t give us a timeline, but just keep in the back of your mind that a fix is imminent.

Author Max Buondonno

