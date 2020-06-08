OnePlus Z will reportedly arrive in July

OnePlus is going back to making cheap phones after releasing a straight-up flagship phone earlier this year. The company’s rumored OnePlus Z device will mark their return to the mid-range price category, and according to a new rumor, the phone might debut as early as next month.

Android Central suggests in a new report that the OnePlus Z will be unveiled in July. Interestingly, this announcement is expected to come out of India where the Z will be sold. The phone is expected to retail for 24,990 rupees (via XDA-Developers) which translates to about $330.

For that amount of money, OnePlus will give you what appears to be a pretty nice phone. The Z will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate; a Snapdragon 765G processor; 6GB of RAM; 128GB of storage; and triple rear cameras with a main 48MP lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP ultra wide-angle shooter.

It isn’t clear when/if the OnePlus Z will be sold in the U.S. or for how much. HOwever, if I had to take a guess, I’d say the Z will likely be sold for around $399. That price point is the same as the new iPhone SE and will reportedly be the price of the Google Pixel 4a. It makes a lot of sense for OnePlus to release a phone in the same ballpark. Right now, though, we don’t have much information to work with so stay tuned.

Author Max Buondonno

