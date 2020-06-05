Motorola unveils new Moto E and G Fast budget phones starting at $149.99

Moto_E_Midnight_Blue_BATTERY-1600×1068

Motorola has taken the wraps off its latest budget smartphones: the new Moto E and the Moto G Fast. The former is just called the Moto E, not the Moto E7 or anything. Meanwhile, the latter’s name is a pretty fat lie when you consider what you get compared to other Moto phones in its price range.

Starting with the cheaper option, the Moto E costs $149.99 and ships with a 6.2-inch 720p display. That’s a pretty big jump from the E6’s 5.5-inch screen, although it keeps the same resolution. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 10.

The Moto E’s battery weighs in at 3,550mAh, while there’s a microUSB port to charge it (don’t ask me why – I have no idea). On the back, Motorola includes a dual camera system with a 13MP main sensor and a secondary 2MP depth lens. There’s also a fingerprint scanner.

Rounding things off, Motorola throws in a headphone jack with the E alongside an IPX2 rating.

In the case of the Moto G Fast, this phone will retail for $199.99 which is $50 less than the G Power. It offers a similar 6.4-inch 19:9 display, but it gets a downgrade in resolution to 720p opposed to 1080p like on the Power.

Under the hood, you get the same Snapdragon 665 chipset, but with a gig less RAM at 3GB. You also get less storage, maxing out at 32GB built-in (thankfully, there’s a microSD card slot). Android 10 ships out of the box, and there’s a 4,000mAh battery which is 1,000mAh less than the G Power. Hey, at least you get USB-C to charge it with.

On the back, you get the same camera system consisting of a main 16MP lens, an ultra-wide 8MP lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera. For security, there’s a fingerprint scanner, and you get a headphone jack along with IP52 certification.

To be honest, you’re probably better off just spending the extra $50 on the Power. Not only will you get better performance (which is ironic considering the G Fast’s name) but the battery will also last you much longer. Of course, reviews will either confirm or deny this suspicion so stay tuned.

The Moto E and G Fast will both launch on June 12th. They’ll be available unlocked through Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola’s own website. As far as carriers, the G Fast will get sold through Boost Mobile while the E gets eight carrier partners: T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and Verizon.

Categories
NewsPhones
Tagged
MotorolaNewsPhones

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Verified Services

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped, a daily tech newsletter

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: