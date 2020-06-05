Motorola unveils new Moto E and G Fast budget phones starting at $149.99

Motorola has taken the wraps off its latest budget smartphones: the new Moto E and the Moto G Fast. The former is just called the Moto E, not the Moto E7 or anything. Meanwhile, the latter’s name is a pretty fat lie when you consider what you get compared to other Moto phones in its price range.

Starting with the cheaper option, the Moto E costs $149.99 and ships with a 6.2-inch 720p display. That’s a pretty big jump from the E6’s 5.5-inch screen, although it keeps the same resolution. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 10.

The Moto E’s battery weighs in at 3,550mAh, while there’s a microUSB port to charge it (don’t ask me why – I have no idea). On the back, Motorola includes a dual camera system with a 13MP main sensor and a secondary 2MP depth lens. There’s also a fingerprint scanner.

Rounding things off, Motorola throws in a headphone jack with the E alongside an IPX2 rating.

In the case of the Moto G Fast, this phone will retail for $199.99 which is $50 less than the G Power. It offers a similar 6.4-inch 19:9 display, but it gets a downgrade in resolution to 720p opposed to 1080p like on the Power.

Under the hood, you get the same Snapdragon 665 chipset, but with a gig less RAM at 3GB. You also get less storage, maxing out at 32GB built-in (thankfully, there’s a microSD card slot). Android 10 ships out of the box, and there’s a 4,000mAh battery which is 1,000mAh less than the G Power. Hey, at least you get USB-C to charge it with.

On the back, you get the same camera system consisting of a main 16MP lens, an ultra-wide 8MP lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera. For security, there’s a fingerprint scanner, and you get a headphone jack along with IP52 certification.

To be honest, you’re probably better off just spending the extra $50 on the Power. Not only will you get better performance (which is ironic considering the G Fast’s name) but the battery will also last you much longer. Of course, reviews will either confirm or deny this suspicion so stay tuned.

The Moto E and G Fast will both launch on June 12th. They’ll be available unlocked through Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola’s own website. As far as carriers, the G Fast will get sold through Boost Mobile while the E gets eight carrier partners: T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and Verizon.

