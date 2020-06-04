Apple iPad Pro reportedly getting 5G, Mini-LED, A14X chip in 2021

Rumors are starting to ramp up in regard to Apple’s next round of iPad Pros. The latest comes courtesy of L0vetodream on Twitter, an anonymous account that’s been relatively reputable as of late with Apple leaks.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

In these two, L0vetodream claims Apple’s 2021 iPad Pros will feature an A14X chipset, likely a variant on the A14 chip the 2020 iPhone line will use. These new tablets will also sport 5G connectivity with both sub-6GHz and mmWave supported. And as previously reported by Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Pros will ship with mini-LED displays.

The A14X and 5G are interesting features for sure, but the mini-LED displays will be what get a ton of attention. Mini-LED is essentially a better version of OLED in which each pixel can get its own backlight (giving you inky blacks when pixels don’t need to be turned on) and contrast ratios are much improved over something like LCD. However, mini-LED can get significantly brighter than OLED, and that paired with a 120Hz refresh rate will undoubtedly create a pretty stunning screen.

next year Q1 or Q2 https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

L0vetodream suggests these new iPad Pros will ship in either Q1 or Q2 of 2021. That’s a tad later than Kuo’s prediction of Q3 2020, but since Apple already shipped new iPad Pros for this year, I would assume they’ll be saving these major upgrades for next year. We’ll have to wait to find out.

