Microsoft is finally, actually rolling out Chromium edge

After confirming the roll out would finally begin last month, Microsoft is now actually beginning to roll out the Chromium version of Edge to Windows 10 users. Windows Update is delivering the upgrade to users running Windows 10 version 1803 and higher. It should ship directly with the May 2020 update

If you’re wondering whether this upgrade is a bad thing, don’t worry: it’s not. I’ve been using Chromium Edge since it came out in January and it’s light years better than any other version of Edge before it. In fact, it’s even better than Google Chrome since it handles RAM much better. Plus, it supports all of your extensions. I highly recommend at least giving it a shot when you get it.

