Microsoft is finally, actually rolling out Chromium edge

0282E210-9C81-4CEE-99DC-0446592C531E

After confirming the roll out would finally begin last month, Microsoft is now actually beginning to roll out the Chromium version of Edge to Windows 10 users. Windows Update is delivering the upgrade to users running Windows 10 version 1803 and higher. It should ship directly with the May 2020 update

If you’re wondering whether this upgrade is a bad thing, don’t worry: it’s not. I’ve been using Chromium Edge since it came out in January and it’s light years better than any other version of Edge before it. In fact, it’s even better than Google Chrome since it handles RAM much better. Plus, it supports all of your extensions. I highly recommend at least giving it a shot when you get it.

Categories
Apps & SoftwareMicrosoftNews
Tagged
MicrosoftMicrosoft EdgeNewsSoftware

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Verified Services

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped, a daily tech newsletter

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: