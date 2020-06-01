Google delays Android 11 beta in response to protests across U.S.

With so many American cities going up in flames in the past few days due to protests and reckless looting in response to George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, Google has decided now isn’t the time to celebrate a new major release of Android. The company sent out the tweet below over the weekend stating the Android 11 beta announcement, originally scheduled for this Wednesday, would be delayed.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Google has delayed the Android 11 beta announcement. If you recall, the infamous coronavirus cancelled the company’s I/O 2020 conference when the search giant would’ve more than likely announced the new software and all of its features. While it’s sad to see the announcement delayed even further, Google’s decision is more than justifiable.

It isn’t clear what “soon” means, but I suppose we’ll find out in due time.

