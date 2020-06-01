Apple releases iOS 13.5.1 and blocks jailbreaking once again

Apple has started rolling out an unexpected iOS and iPadOS update to supported devices. The update ships as iOS 13.5.1 on iPhones and iPadOS 13.5.1 on iPads, and it’s main purpose is to patch the security loophole nerds on the internet have found that let them jailbreak their devices.

The company lists “important security updates” in the release notes for both updates, and the support page for the update further clarifies that it’s indeed intended to patch the unc0ver jailbreak. It’s been quite a while since Apple has shipped a jailbreak-able version of iOS, so to see version 13.5 come with the vulnerability in place was quite shocking. It’s been years since my Twitter has been so full of jailbreakers.

If you jailbroke your iPhone or iPad, unfortunately you’ll have to stay on iOS 13.5 if you want to keep it. Upgrading to 13.5.1 will simply break the whole thing. That being said, I don’t recommend jailbreaking your iPhone anyway unless you know the consequences and understand that you might break your device in the process.

iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 are rolling out now to all supported devices. In addition, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 is getting a supplemental upgrade.

