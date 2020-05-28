Twitter adds tweet scheduling feature to main web app

Twitter has begun rolling out a new feature to its web app that lets you schedule when tweets are posted to your account. Up until this point, you’ve had to use third-party apps and services such as TweetDeck to achieve this. But now, you can just do it in the main Twitter interface.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

In addition, to tweet scheduling, Twitter is now also letting users save drafts in the web app. However, drafts you write through the web will only appear on the web and won’t sync to your phone. This is really dumb in my opinion, but I guess Twitter’s gotta save some “pro” features for third parites.

