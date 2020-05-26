Google will let you verify purchases with your voice in the future

A new feature that will likely roll out at some point in the future has been spotted by Android Police in testing phases within the Google Assistant. That feature is the ability to verify purchases you make with your phone using Voice Match, Google’s method of recognizing registered voices. So long as your voice is identified, you can confirm purchases without worrying about fingerprints, your face, a passcode, or a password.

Not only were the above screenshots collected, but a support page dedicated to enabling Voice Match for payments has also been published. In addition, Google has confirmed that Voice Match verification is currently in early testing phases. We didn’t get a timeline for when it might roll out to the public, but I can tell you it isn’t happening now. Following the instructions on the support page got me nowhere.

With Voice Match for payments, it’s expected that Google will stress how it isn’t the most secure option of authentication. There will be limits on how much money you can spend by using Voice Match, and the company says someone with a similar voice to you could use your phone to authenticate transactions. I personally won’t be using the feature for this reason, but it’s something to keep in mind if you decide to turn it on.

I’ll let you know when I hear the feature’s rolling out.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.