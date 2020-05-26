Apple’s iPhone 12 is reportedly sticking with Lightning

Whelp.

Apple’s iPhone 12 series will likely stick with Lightning ports for charging and data transfer, according to leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) on Twitter. The devices will miss out on USB-C which has been on the iPad Pro since 2018. It’s potentially one of the biggest reasons people buy Android phones over the newest iPhone, yet Apple isn’t gonna budge, and it doesn’t look like they ever will.

Shame the USB-c prototype iPhone 12's arent making it to production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭



Oh well, at least smart connector on 13 series — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020

That’s because instead of transitioning to USB-C, Apple will reportedly introduce another proprietary connector next year with the rumored iPhone 13. This connector would be some form of Apple’s Smart Connector from the iPad Pro which uses a three-prong setup to transfer power and data. The connector on the iPhone would serve as an alternative to wireless charging. Apple has been rumored to be developing an iPhone without any ports at all, and the 13 would be the first entry in that grand vision. The Smart Connector would just be a fall-back feature in case you don’t have access to a wireless charger.

Fudge called it MagSafe for the iPhone in a follow-up tweet and I’m definitely here for it.

for clarification, smart connector thing on 13 series wont be the intended way to charge. Youll be expected to go wireless charging mainly. D6x series (iphone 13 series) hasnt really begun proper development yet so iphone magsafe more of a plan atm. Portless is coming either way — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 26, 2020

Look, all I want is an iPhone with USB-C. I seriously can’t believe Apple isn’t gonna just include it on the Pro phones this year. But in the same breath, it’s Apple, so another year with an extra Lightning cable in my backpack was inevitable.

The iPhone 12 series, alongside the crummy Lightning port (sigh), will sport OLED displays across the lineup and likely feature an A14 processor. The Pro phones will introduce a LiDAR sensor on the back, and the iPhone 11 will get two successors that ship in two different sizes. The smaller iPhone 12 Pro will grow from 5.8-inches to 6.1-inches, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely come with a 6.7-inch screen. Smaller bezels, a smaller notch, an iPhone 4-esque build, and 120Hz refresh rates are also rumored.

