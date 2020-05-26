Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with battery health tool

Apple_macbook_pro-13-inch-with-retina-display_screen_05042020

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 as a free update for all supported Mac users. The big new feature in the update is a tweak to how your MacBook handles a complete charge. In order to maximize the lifespan of the battery cell itself, Apple says your MacBook can now charge to 100 percent of what’s recommended to ensure your battery doesn’t degrade considerably over time. Of course, you can always turn the feature off in settings.

In addition, macOS 10.5.5 includes plenty of bug fixes and security patches.

To install the update, head over to the Settings app on your Mac and check for new software. If you’re curious, those with a MacBook that has a Thunderbolt 3 port on it will have the battery health tool enabled automatically after the upgrade finishes. Of course, all new MacBooks shipping with Thunderbolt 3 onboard will have 10.15.5 pre-installed.

Categories
AppleApps & SoftwareLaptopsNews
Tagged
AppleMacMacBookmacOSmacOS CatalinaNewsUpdate

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Verified Services

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped, a daily tech newsletter

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: