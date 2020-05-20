Google adds dark mode to its iOS and Android apps

I find it kind of hard to believe, but up until now, the native Google app didn’t have a dark mode. Now, it does.

Google has confirmed it’s beginning to roll out dark mode for its apps on both iOS and Android. The theme will get enabled automatically based on your system-level theme, while toggles will live in both apps if you’d like to independently change its color scheme.

Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

The update is starting to roll out now. A global roll-out will occur later this week.

