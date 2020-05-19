Samsung Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G for Verizon launches June 4th

Back when Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S20 series in February, Verizon confirmed it would eventually carry a version of the standard S20 with mmWave 5G support. All three S20 phones support 5G, but only the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra supported mmWave connectivity at launch. Today, Verizon confirmed that the “Galaxy S20 UW” with mmWave support will arrive on the network June 4th.

The S20 UW will still cost $999 and be available over 24 months for $41.66/month. There are various different promotions in place at Verizon if you wanna get that price lower, and a good chunk of them involve trading in your phone. New and existing customers who purchase the device can save $150 right off the bat, which is nice.

Other than the additional mmWave support, the S20 UW is just the Galaxy S20 with its 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, triple rear camera system, and 4,000mAh battery. You will be able to get it in a new color way: white. Preorders go live May 21st at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.