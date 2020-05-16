Apple is making the iPad mini bigger, says report

ipad-mini-gallery-5

Apple might make its adorable iPad mini bigger this year. A new report from none other than Ming-Chi Kuo (and published by MacRumors) suggests the Cupertino company will enlarge the screen on the mini from 7.9-inches to somewhere around 8.5 or 9 inches. It isn’t clear if the overall footprint of the iPad mini will get bigger or if those ancient bezels will simply shrink.

In the same report, Kuo also suggests a new 10.8-inch iPad is on the way. This model would be bigger than both the baseline 10.2-inch iPad and the mid-range 10.5-inch iPad Air. Therefore, I have no idea where it would fall in the company’s lineup, either replacing one of the two iPads I just mentioned or creating a whole new category of iPad. I tend to doubt Apple will add a fifth iPad line, but who knows?

The iPad that I’m most looking forward to seeing is that new mini. I love the idea of a tiny tablet, but when the company refreshed it last year with 2018 internals and a 2021 design, I was immediately turned off. But if they adopt something similar to the iPad Air or even the iPad Pro by shrinking the bezels and/or rounding off the corners, I can see this tablet selling like hot cakes. It would definitely catch everyone’s attention, at least.

Kuo says the 10.8-inch iPad is arriving later this year, while the upgraded mini will debut in the first half of 2021.

Categories
AppleNewsRumorsTablets
Tagged
AppleiPadiPad miniNewsReportsRumorsTablets

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author

Max Buondonno

Max Buondonno

Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Matridox. Very punny. Cappuccino aficionado. Photographer (sorta). Creative genius (don't @ me). Music lover.

Verified Services

View Full Profile →

Subscribe to Wiretapped, a daily tech newsletter

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: