Apple is making the iPad mini bigger, says report

Apple might make its adorable iPad mini bigger this year. A new report from none other than Ming-Chi Kuo (and published by MacRumors) suggests the Cupertino company will enlarge the screen on the mini from 7.9-inches to somewhere around 8.5 or 9 inches. It isn’t clear if the overall footprint of the iPad mini will get bigger or if those ancient bezels will simply shrink.

In the same report, Kuo also suggests a new 10.8-inch iPad is on the way. This model would be bigger than both the baseline 10.2-inch iPad and the mid-range 10.5-inch iPad Air. Therefore, I have no idea where it would fall in the company’s lineup, either replacing one of the two iPads I just mentioned or creating a whole new category of iPad. I tend to doubt Apple will add a fifth iPad line, but who knows?

The iPad that I’m most looking forward to seeing is that new mini. I love the idea of a tiny tablet, but when the company refreshed it last year with 2018 internals and a 2021 design, I was immediately turned off. But if they adopt something similar to the iPad Air or even the iPad Pro by shrinking the bezels and/or rounding off the corners, I can see this tablet selling like hot cakes. It would definitely catch everyone’s attention, at least.

Kuo says the 10.8-inch iPad is arriving later this year, while the upgraded mini will debut in the first half of 2021.

