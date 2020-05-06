Apple’s WWDC 2020 kicks off June 22nd, but who knows what might happen

The big story from yesterday was Apple’s announcement that WWDC 2020 will take place June 22nd. We already knew the event would exist this year thanks to early confirmation that it would be exclusively online. However, the way the company will orchestrate the conference this year will undoubtedly be different, and right now, we really don’t have any answers.

Apple says WWDC 2020 will be the “first global, all-online WWDC” that will be accessible via the Apple Developer app. The company floats on its announcement page that there’s “a lot more to come,” and that’s accurate: Apple said it will reveal all the details pertaining to WWDC20 in June. It did announce a special new Swift Student Challenge that will let upcoming developers submit Swift-coded three-minute experiences in the hopes of winning a special Apple jacket and pin set.

Beyond that, though, we’re left with questions as to what might happen during WWDC 2020. One thing’s for near certain, though: we’ll get new versions of Apple’s various operating systems. iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16, and tvOS 14 are all expected to debut at some point during the conference, although it isn’t clear how Apple will reveal them. A press release? Hype videos? A slideshow of some sort?

This whole format is so different than what Apple’s used to that it’s really hard to predict what might happen during the show. For instance, over the past few years, Apple has revealed new hardware at WWDC. Would the company do this despite being online-only? I tend to doubt it, if only because we don’t really know what that new hardware might be. Still, I could be wrong, and that would mean more press releases or announcement videos from the Cupertino company.

And then there are all the sessions and experiences developers can have with Apple employees. That’s an interaction you can’t exactly emulate over the internet. You can do your best with Zoom or FaceTime, but nothing really beats meeting people face to face, and I’d imagine that’s especially true for developers. It’ll be really interesting to see how Apple handles this major change in format for this year’s WWDC.

Will Apple have a keynote to kick things off? Will they just blog about all their announcements? What kind of announcements will they make? What ways will developers be able to engage with fellow Apple developers? The questions keep piling up.

In a way, it’s kind of exciting. Every year, we know what to expect from WWDC: a main keynote, a bunch of sessions afterward, and a ton of different software announcements with the possibility of catching a glimpse at new hardware. This year, we don’t know if any of that will happen. Chances are it will, but everything’s extremely up in the air. In other words, your guess is as good as mine.

Since we’ve entered the month of May, there’s a good chance details about the conference will begin leaking out. Until that happens, stay tuned. This should be a fun WWDC.