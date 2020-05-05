Apple’s butterfly keyboard is officially dead

Yesterday, Apple unveiled another new gadget via a simple press release, and it’s a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop didn’t get a total redesign or anything, but it did get a brand-new keyboard. This means Apple’s butterfly switch mechanism is officially dead… sort of.

Since 2015, Apple has been using a redesigned keyboard mechanism that aimed to provide more stability when typing in addition to fitting on thinner devices. The company gave nearly its entire lineup of MacBooks the new keyboard over the course of a few years, but just recently, the keyboard started acting out.

Users around the world were reporting serious problems with their keyboards, with some keyboards completely spazzing out while others would lose a letter or two due to a dust or dirt particle making its way beneath the keys. It was an overall disaster for Apple and gave them a pretty embarrassing reputation in the keyboard world.

Fortunately, Apple started fixing this issue last year with the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro. That was the first MacBook to ship with the company’s “Magic Keyboard,” a.k.a. a keyboard with scissor switches instead of butterflies. That keyboard later rolled out to the iPad in the form of the Magic Keyboard case, and it even reached the MacBook Air which got upgraded this past March.

The final piece of the puzzle was giving the 13-inch MacBook Pro the Magic Keyboard, and now that that’s happened, Apple no longer sells a new laptop with a butterfly keyboard.

Granted, this doesn’t solve the problem of millions of people still owning butterfly keyboards thanks to so many Macs shipping the past few years with the keyboards beneath their screens. We’re just gonna have to wait for that generation of MacBooks to die off before everyone gets to enjoy the beauty of scissor switches once again.

Of course, the keyboard isn’t the only thing Apple upgraded on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop now ships with 10th-generation Intel CPUs alongside 16GB of RAM standard on some models. You now also get at least 256GB of storage across all models. The laptop also comes with a Touch Bar, Touch ID, support for Apple’s Pro Display XDR, and Dolby Atmos sound.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. It’s shipping this week.