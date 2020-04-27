Google officially launches its second generation Pixel Buds for $179

Google today is launching its new Pixel Buds for everyone to purchase priced at $179. The buds originally debuted back in October alongside the Pixel 4, but Google wouldn’t say when they’d come out beyond early 2020. We now know that means April 27th.

The new Pixel Buds are a pretty big departure from the original Pixel Buds. They’re truly wireless this time around and come in a flattened egg-shaped case. The buds feature 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, a three-point anchoring system for a secure fit in your ears, and IPX4 sweat resistance (same as AirPods Pro). You also get a couple of mics for voice calls and “Hey Google” commands, while the battery life is expected to hover around five hours on a full charge. The case gives you an additional 24 hours of charge.

Rounding things off, you get Adaptive Sound that automatically adjusts your music’s volume depending on ambient noise, the buds charge over either USB-C or wireless charging, and it’ll be a better idea to use them with an Android phone over an iPhone since you get battery stats and Fast Pair. They work with iOS, mind you, but for a complete experience you’ll wanna pair them to Android.

Google is selling the new Pixel Buds through multiple retailers including its own online store. They’re available in Clearly White, Almost Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.