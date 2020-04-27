Apple might be delaying iPhone 12 production by a month

Apple might miss a whole month of mass production for its upcoming iPhone 12 series thanks to coronavirus. According to a fresh report out of The Wall Street Journal, Apple will only be manufacturing the new devices between July and September before announcing them at an event in September. This is all thanks to delays in production timelines and lack of staff.

However, Apple might not suffer a huge loss here. While they won’t have the supply they typically do of new iPhones around the fall, it’s expected that not many people will focus on upgrading their phones this year for obvious reasons. If that’s so, Apple will likely be able to handle the first surge of orders that come in with the supply they have and stiff turn a nice profit. Sales will be down and they’ll likely be down for a while, but the month’s delay of mass production shouldn’t pose a problem.

Apple is expected to unveil not two, not three, but four new iPhones this year, including two new iPhone 12 Pro models with slimmer bezels and boxier designs. The iPhone 11 will get two successors in two different sizes, although it isn’t clear what those devices will feature. More details will inevitably surface over time.