OnePlus unveils $49.95 Bullets Wireless Z

Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus unveiled its new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds during its online event. The buds cost an astonishing $49.95 and are successors to last year’s Bullets Wireless 2.

I say the price is astonishing because these are supposed to be a step up from the Bullets Wireless 2 which were $70. They still deliver a 10-hour charge in just 10 minutes of being plugged, a total of 20 hours of usage, improved sound, Bluetooth 5.0, a magnetic clasp for convenience, and quick pairing to OnePlus phones. They even come with an IP55 certification for sweat resistance.

The Bullets Wireless Z might be one of the best values in the wireless headphones market. I plan on picking up a pair when they go on sale in the near future. You can get them in black, mint, blue, or “oat” which is just a creamy white.

Author Max Buondonno

