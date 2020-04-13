LG is revamping its phone design language with the Velvet

LG is gonna do something weird with its next “flagship” smartphone. The company has announced the LG Velvet, the phone that will mark a turning point for the OEM’s smartphone lineup which incorporates a new design language and a naming scheme that doesn’t involve letters and numbers.

I called this a “flagship” because while it’s an important phone, it’s the phone that’s been rumored to ship with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a step down from the flagship 865. It’ll succeed the G8 from last year and it should still have decent performance, but it won’t meet the typical flagship criteria.

The LG Velvet will be the first phone from the company to completely revamp its design language. Almost everything about the phone is different compared to previous flagships. The display will have much more dramatic curves to it than before, and the corners will have a somewhat squared off appearance. Chamfered edges will have shimmer and shine, and the overall form factor looks more rectangle than before. LG says the design is inspired by nature and “aims to deliver sophisticated style for the senses.” They also definitely said the phone’s “designed to be touched” which is the case for all phones, if I’m not mistaken.

The most notable design element of the upcoming Velvet will undoubtedly be the “raindrop” camera layout. Instead of a large square camera bump on the back, LG will lay out its camera and flash array as descending water droplets in the top left-hand corner of the phone. It’s certainly a much cleaner look, one that isn’t as offensive as a giant camera bump like we see on most recent flagships. It’ll be interesting to see if they can sway consumers from other phones thanks to this design cue. They definitely made a big deal about it in its press release.

And then there’s that name. The Velvet branding completely strips the traditional letter-and-a-number naming scheme LG has followed for the past few years, most recently with the V60. The new branding is meant to emphasize design elements and specifications associated with certain devices. The company thinks just slapping letters and numbers on a phone can confuse consumers, so printing words like “Velvet” might help ring their memory and remind them that “this phone does this thing with this set of specs and looks like this.”

Let me just say that LG has never been good at branding and I’m not totally convinced that this is the best decision to make. Quite frankly, I don’t care what LG calls its phones. I just want them to fix their camera processing and software. When they do that, they’ll have my attention. I haven’t been dumping on their phones for the past couple of years because I hate the names. They’ve struggled in the market because their phones aren’t as good as everyone else’s. I’m anxious to see if they can fix that with the Velvet, but again, I’m not completely convinced.

LG didn’t give us a release date for the Velvet or any details pertaining to specs and pricing. Previous reports suggested the LG G9 (now known as the Velvet) would arrive in May, so I’d keep my eyes peeled during the fifth month of 2020 for an announcement of some sort.

