Google Pixel Buds 2 will reportedly start shipping in late April

Google debuted its next-generation Pixel Buds at its Made by Google event back in October alongside the Pixel 4. They’re the company’s direct response to Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds in which they’re truly wireless. When the announcement was made, though, Google wouldn’t go farther than to say they’ll start shipping in 2020. Now, though, we’re hearing what could be an official launch timeline and price.

Specifically, 9to5Google has heard from a “trusty 9to5Google reader” who provided the publication with an email being sent out to customers who pre-ordered the buds through Chicago retailer Abt. In the email, it’s suggested that the buds will start shipping in either late April or early May of this year, lining up with Google’s “early 2020” time slot.

We are writing to keep you updated on the status of your pre-order for the Google Pixel Buds – GA01470-US. We have been informed by Google this new product is expected to be releases to arrival in our warehouse by end of April/early May. We are continuing to work with Google to receive this product as soon as possible. Once received we will promptly ship your order.

The Pixel Buds 2 were also seen to be priced at $179, according to both Abt and a listing that appeared on B&H Photo in February. With these two leaks, it’s safe to say that this will be the set price of the new buds, offering a $70 discount compared to the AirPods Pro.

With the new buds going through the FCC, Bluetooth SIG, and the Wireless Power Consortium in recent days and weeks, it makes sense that their launch is imminent. Hang tight while we wait for official word from Google as to when you’ll be able to buy these things.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.