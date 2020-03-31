Google has stopped selling the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

We knew the day was coming. It’s been discovered that on the Google Store website, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are officially out of stock. When the Pixel 4 and 4 XL were introduced, Google gave the 3 series steep discounts to move out the remaining inventory. Now, that inventory is no more, and the Pixel 3 is officially being discontinued by the search giant.

Now, granted, you can still buy the phone at other places. Carriers, third-party retailers, and online selling sites like eBay will have the Pixel 3 available to buy for quite some time. But from now on, you won’t be able to buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL directly from Google.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL were known for having good if not questionable performance blended with excellent software and fantastic cameras. The Pixel 3 XL did suffer from a bathtub notch, though, and the Pixel 3’s battery was pretty microscopic. But overall, they were decent phones, and it’s always sad to see phones die.

Pour one out tonight for the 2018 Phones by Google.

