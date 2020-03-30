OnePlus-8-header

Official: OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8 series on April 14th

It’s official: OnePlus will be unveiling its next flagship smartphones in April. The company confirmed today on Twitter and in an email that the OnePlus 8 series would be launching on April 14th via an online-only event.

The OnePlus 8 series was heavily leaked over the past week with a ton of details and renders surfacing. I have an article covering them all which you can read here, but the premise is the OnePlus 8 series will sport flagship specs, either a 90Hz or 120Hz display, three cameras, big batteries, 5G, and wireless charging (well, at least on the OnePlus 8 Pro).

I’ll have all the details on the new phones next month. The event will kick off on the 14th at 11 a.m. ET. Stay tuned.

