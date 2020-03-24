Apple releases watchOS 6.2 with in-app purchases

Apple has started rolling out watchOS 6.2 to all compatible Apple Watch users as a free update. The update includes the ability to make in-app purchases directly on an Apple Watch along with EKG support in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. A variety of bugs have been squashed including Bluetooth connectivity and and music playback, while some stability improvements have also been applied under the hood.

To install the update, head over to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. From there, you should see a notification prompting you to install an update. You’ll have to place your watch on its charging puck in order to install the new software.

