Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with iCloud Drive folder sharing

Apple has started rolling out macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to all compatible Mac users as a free upgrade. The software includes the ability to share iCloud Drive folders with others through links, direct access, and more (just like Dropbox or OneDrive). You can now also view time-synced lyrics in the Music app through Apple Music, a feature that’s been available on iOS and iPadOS since their last big upgrades in September.

Other than that, macOS 10.15.4 includes a variety of bug fixes and security improvements. There are also some smaller features included as well which is why I’m featuring the full release notes below. You can install the update through the Settings app on your Mac.

Finder

iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Screen Time

Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime

Playback control of music videos for your children

Music

Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view

Safari

Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices

Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab

HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Pro Display XDR

Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options

Accessibility

Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI

OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security

CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device

Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

