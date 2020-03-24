Apple releases iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with mouse and trackpad support, iCloud Drive folder sharing, more

Today, Apple began rolling out iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to all compatible iPhone and iPad users. The update brings a number of new features to devices, including first-party mouse and trackpad support to iPads. The feature is debuting on the 2020 iPad Pro line as a way to add extra precision to your input. I think it’s super interesting how Apple positioned mouse support in iPadOS. They didn’t ripoff macOS, and it’s supposed to coincide with touch. It’s really cool – I’m looking forward to using it when the Magic Keyboard comes out this May.

Elsewhere, iOS and iPadOS 13.4 bring iCloud Drive folder sharing, as promised when iOS 13 originally debuted. You also get universal app purchases between iOS and macOS, tweaks to the Mail app, new Memoji, some upgrades for Apple Arcade, and plenty of bug fixes.

You can install either update by visiting the Settings app on your device. From there, you should see an update waiting for you in General > Software Update. I recommend having 80 percent of your battery left in the tank and hopping on a Wi-Fi connection before moving forward with the install.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

